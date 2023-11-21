Home Cities Bengaluru

Cop in Bengaluru arrested for helping kidnappers

Abductors had extorted Rs 1.7cr, Rs 1.5cr in crypto

Published: 21st November 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A probationary police sub-inspector attached to Madiwala police station, a police constable and a home guard were arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on charges of helping a gang involved in a kidnap case. 

A gang of six persons had kidnapped a person from HSR Layout and extorted about Rs 1.7 crore, including Rs 1.5 crore worth of cryptocurrency. 

The victim had made the transaction to multiple accounts. The role of the probationary PSI was to help the accused extort money from the victim. The victim filed a complaint at KG Halli police station against the accused, and the case was later transferred to the CCB. One of the accused was arrested on November 10.
“The probationary PSI, constable and home guard were arrested on November 15. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused,” according to a press release from the office of the city police commissioner 
issued on Monday.

The probationary PSI was identified as Siddharoodha Bijjannanavar, police constable Alla Baksh and home guard Raj Kishore. CCB sleuths arrested four persons since November 10. The victim, Karthik, was taken to KG Halli area and extorted.

“Kishore had sought Bijjannanavar’s help to recover money from Karthik. The home guard told the probationary PSI that Karthik had taken money from his brother. After Karthik was kidnapped in a car, Bijjannanavar used his official power to extort money. The incident happened in July and the case was previously investigated by KG Halli police. Three others, Vamsi Krishna, Kishore and Vinod Nayak, were arrested earlier and are out on bail. After the case was transferred to CCB, the sleuths arrested four persons, including Bijjannanavar,” said an officer attached to the CCB. 

Madiwala police station Central Crime Branch Bengaluru kidnap case

