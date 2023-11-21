Crossroads of tradition & modernity

Dese Gowda By

BENGALURU: Among the many aspects of India that evoke a sense of pride is its vibrant cultural heritage. The subcontinent has been home to many a culture, language, and religion. Yet urban India has never been more homogeneous. An urbanite from Bengaluru would be right at home in any of the other distant cities in the country, but less so in a village just a few hundred kilometres away. In the quest for an egalitarian future, sections of the country have left behind the past, while wholly embracing ideals from the West. But to many, the keys to the country’s future lies in the lesson from India’s past.

“Modern society operates with a set of binaries: urban-rural, modern-traditional, secular-religious, written-oral. And these binaries are all set up to favour the first of the two. The urban way of life is seen as the preferred way to be, while the rural way of life is seen as lacking sophistication, one that is backward and something that isn’t going to be around for much longer,” says Chandan Gowda, academician and author of the book Another India: Events, Memories, People (Simon & Schuster India; Rs 699). “This sort of thinking, which arose around 150 years ago, is getting stronger although the rural ways of life prevail in large parts of India.

It is tragic that educated Indians lack an awareness of the living knowledge and the literary and artistic contributions seen in rural and tribal India. Workers with a rural background in an urban setting will likely have a robust awareness of these achievements. But we don’t count that knowledge as valuable and view them as unskilled people who can be trained to do plumbing and repair work in cities.”

The Ramakrishna Hegde Chair Professor of Decentralisation and Development at the Institute for Social and Economic Change, Gowda’s latest book, released earlier this year, is a work of social anthropology that explores India’s rich history and traditions, as well as its cultural evolution. From traversing the world of Sufis, barbers, and village Gods, to offering insights into the lives of literary and historical figures such as BR Ambedkar, Kuvempu, and Rammanohar Lohiya among others, the book presents the often unwritten facets of India’s history and culture to the readers.

“It’s about alerting ourselves to the India that exists outside the one we run into in our daily lives and questioning what modern culture is doing to us as a people. Regretting the growing disconnect with Indian cultural realities is not to suggest a replacement of Western ideals with local ideals. Western notions of equality and freedom have generated great political and moral creativity in India over the last two centuries, which is now part of our tradition,” explains Gowda, adding, “Many of the individuals that I discuss in my book have forged creative links between local cultural ideals with modern democratic ideals.

Figures like Kuvempu, Lohiya, Jayaprakash Narayan, and Devnuru Mahadeva, are all trying to respond to contemporary political demands, by reaching out to moral conversations in the past. The point is that people who care for equality will be wrong to think that traditional society is illiberal and nothing more. This blanket dismissal will not let them see how traditional societies felt uncomfortable about their own cultures, and how they fashioned ethical responses.”

The book is primarily meant for the younger generation and the anglophone intelligentsia, whom Gowda believes are increasingly detached from vital cultural conversations. “It’s not a grim political programme of correcting the missteps of modern culture. But rather a nudge towards a variety of places where we could be looking and seeking creative inspiration. It’s also for the anglophone intelligentsia whose moral and aesthetic imagination shows little awareness about India’s vernacular worlds,” Gowda adds.

One of the fascinating chapters in the book delves into the historical tradition of dissent in India. “I write about this episode of protest that Dharampal, the Gandhian thinker, has dug out from the British documents on colonial India. In 1810, the people of Banares sat in dharna outside the city to express disapproval of the hike in tax on houses and shops that the British had made. Since they were unarmed, they expected the British to not be violent towards them. The British viewed it as sedition and put it down with force,” he explains, adding, “Gandhi’s satyagraha, which drew from old Indian customs of protest like the one seen in Banaras, did not play by the rules of dissent that the British had laid down like writing petitions, filing court cases, etc. Radical dissent involves great intellectual and moral creativity.”

