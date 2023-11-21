Fire breaks out in 5-storeyed plastic warehouse near SP Road in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major fire broke out in a five-storeyed building in Kumbarpet near SP Road. The fire that broke out at 3 pm on Sunday continued till 12.30 pm on Monday. Short-circuit is said to have caused the fire. Two people, including a woman, who were inside the building were rescued.

The building which housed a plastic warehouse also had a family staying on the terrace. Thirteen fire tenders were pressed into service. Due to narrow roads, the fire tenders could not reach the intended location and had to stop around 300 metres away, sources from the fire department said.

Paras (name changed), one of the workers, said Kailash, 23, and Kavita, wife of one of the workers who unloaded the items, were present in the building at the time of fire. Kailash escaped immediately and informed Kavita over the phone. Neighbours noticed Kavita and immediately called one of the shop owners in Central Street who owns a godown in the building and asked him to arrange a ladder. They tied a rope to the ladder to help Kavita come down.

Kavita used to stay on the terrace and her husband used to work for one of the shops. Her house and the belongings were gutted in the fire, Paras added.

“The fire engulfed everything... nothing was left in the godown. The estimated loss is over Rs 60 lakh,” Yash, who owns a plastic toy warehouse on the third floor of the building, told TNIE. “Me and my elder brother left the godown an hour before the fire. The new items arrived at 1.30 pm and we were at the godown to oversee unloading. Within some time, we got a call from one of our workers, informing us that flames were coming out of our godown,” he added.

