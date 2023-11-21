Home Cities Bengaluru

Palike drain survey finds 1,134 new encroachments in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner N Dayananda told The New Indian Express that following complaints from BBMP officials, tahsildars will conduct a survey, based on the village map.

Published: 21st November 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council, BBMP

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Council. (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which took up a Storm Water Drain (SWD) encroachment survey in all eight zones of the Palike, has found 1,134 encroachments. Yelahanka zone tops the list with 308 encroachments.

A senior engineer from BBMP’s SWD department said, “Following BBMP Chief Commissioner’s direction, SWD zonal engineers and surveyors were deployed to carry out a survey of drains. There was flooding in the city in 2022 due to encroachment of SWDs, and the Karnataka High Court took serious note of it.”

“Between August 27 and October 20 this year, 1,134 new encroachments were found,” the engineer said, adding that the SWD department has asked tahsildars to inspect the encroachments. 

The encroachers will get a notice from tahsildars under Section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue (KLR) Act for a hearing, and once the revenue department is convinced about the encroachments, demolition orders will be issued and Palike will implement the order,” said a senior BBMP official.

Survey to be conducted
Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner N Dayananda told The New Indian Express that following complaints from BBMP officials, tahsildars will conduct a survey, based on the village map. “Under Section 104 of the KLR Act, SWD encroachments will be removed once the revenue department confirms the violation,” said Dayananda.

DIVISION-WISE SWD 
ENCROACHMENT
BBMP East Zone    24
BBMP West Zone    74
BBMP South Zone    51
Yelahanka    308
Mahadevapura    75
Bommanahalli    175
RR Nagar    71
Dasarahalli    246
110 SWD encroachment was found in Koramangala Valley

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike encroachments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp