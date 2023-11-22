Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru electrocution: Four committees to probe Hope Farm case

“The incident is peculiar as there were no rains, no tree branch falling on the line, then how did the feeder snap? Despite snapping, it held power. Why didn’t the snapped wire find earthing?."

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four committees have been set up to investigate the Hope Farm electrocution that claimed the lives of a mother and toddler, Energy Minister KJ George has said.

It may be recalled that 23-year-old Soundarya and her nine-month-old daughter Suviksha had died of electrocution on Sunday morning near Hope Farm after stepping on a live wire.  

“The first committee consists of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) officials and is an internal committee. The second one is led by the police, whom we have been given a free hand to act. The third committee will be by the Electrical Inspectorate that will probe into the technical aspects of the incident,” George said.

He added that the fourth committee will be an independent one which will consist of S Sumanth, retired director, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, BV Girish, Chief Engineer (Electricity), RT & R&D, Prabhakar, Joint Director of Central Power Research Institute, and G Ravikumar Deputy Chief Electrical Inspector (Bengaluru East).

“This committee has been given the task to carry out an impartial probe into the incident,” he said. An order issued later stated that the above committee must submit its report within two weeks.

“The incident is peculiar as there were no rains, no tree branch falling on the line, then how did the feeder snap? Despite snapping, it held power. Why didn’t the snapped wire find earthing? The committees will probe into all these aspects and submit their reports,” George said, adding that the government will take action against the guilty and take steps so that such accidents don’t repeat in the future.

