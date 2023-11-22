Bengaluru electrocution: Case booked under relevant section, says Top cop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that a relevant section of the IPC has been registered in the Hope Farm electrocution case.

The investigating officer has to book the case as prescribed in law. Since the death was due to negligence on the part of the officials concerned, they have been booked, he said.

He further added that the police are waiting for the report from the electrical inspectorate and FSL as the case requires technical assistance. “The case has to be booked as prescribed in the law.

I understand the gravity, my sympathies to the family. It is an extremely unfortunate incident...,” he said. The Kadugodi police have registered a case under section 304A of IPC (causing death by negligence) against five BESCOM officials.



