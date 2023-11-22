Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru electrocution: Case booked under relevant section, says Top cop

The investigating officer has to book the case as prescribed in law. Since the death was due to negligence on the part of the officials concerned, they have been booked, he said.  

Published: 22nd November 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that a relevant section of the IPC has been registered in the Hope Farm electrocution case.  

The investigating officer has to book the case as prescribed in law. Since the death was due to negligence on the part of the officials concerned, they have been booked, he said.  

He further added that the police are waiting for the report from the electrical inspectorate and FSL as the case requires technical assistance. “The case has to be booked as prescribed in the law.

I understand the gravity, my sympathies to the family. It is an extremely unfortunate incident...,” he said. The Kadugodi police have registered a case under section 304A of IPC (causing death by negligence) against five BESCOM officials.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hope Farm electrocution death by negligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp