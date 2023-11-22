Bengaluru Kambala Samithi organisers drop Brij Bhushan’s name from the event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following criticism over inviting former president of the Wrestling Federation Of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the Bengaluru Kambala, the Bengaluru Kambala Samithi has dropped the tainted MP’s name from the event.

Although there were no reports about Singh’s confirmation for participating in the event, where he was supposed to felicitate sportspersons, Samithi president and Puttur Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Rai is said to have decided to omit his name from the invite in the name of damage control.

“Bengaluru Kambala Samithi had not put his (Singh’s) name in the invitation. Some organisation connected with the event wanted him to be a guest and had included his name. The MP in his letter has informed that he will not be available,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, the Samithi is taking all measures to ensure a peaceful Kambala, which will have 175 pairs of buffalos participating in the race. The animals will arrive at Palace Grounds from Coastal Karnataka on Thursday.

