Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Kambala Samithi organisers drop Brij Bhushan’s name from the event

"Some organisation connected with the event wanted him to be a guest and had included his name. The MP in his letter has informed that he will not be available,” MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said.

Published: 22nd November 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Workers ready the venue for the Kambala at Palace Grounds on Tuesday. The grand event will take place on November 25 and 26. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

Workers ready the venue for the Kambala at Palace Grounds on Tuesday. The grand event will take place on November 25 and 26. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following criticism over inviting former president of the Wrestling Federation Of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the Bengaluru Kambala, the Bengaluru Kambala Samithi has dropped the tainted MP’s name from the event.

Although there were no reports about Singh’s confirmation for participating in the event, where he was supposed to felicitate sportspersons, Samithi president and Puttur Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Rai is said to have decided to omit his name from the invite in the name of damage control.

“Bengaluru Kambala Samithi had not put his (Singh’s) name in the invitation. Some organisation connected with the event wanted him to be a guest and had included his name. The MP in his letter has informed that he will not be available,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, the Samithi is taking all measures to ensure a peaceful Kambala, which will have 175 pairs of buffalos participating in the race. The animals will arrive at Palace Grounds from Coastal Karnataka on Thursday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestling Federation Of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Bengaluru Kambala Samithi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp