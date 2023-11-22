Home Cities Bengaluru

Bugs in hostel food irk Bangalore University students

Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar has instructed BU Vice-Chancellor Jayakara Shetty to take immediate action against the warden and cooks.

Published: 22nd November 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University

Bangalore University (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 650 post-graduation students at Bangalore University protested on Tuesday, against sub-standard food provided by VV hostel.

For weeks, students were complaining of poor-quality food being given to them. Videos of bugs, worms and insects in rice have surfaced. The protestors highlighted the negligence of the hostel warden. Despite multiple complaints, he did not take any action. Students demanded that he be suspended immediately.

Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar has instructed BU Vice-Chancellor Jayakara Shetty to take immediate action against the warden and cooks. Separately, over 100 students from Pre-University, Degree, and Engineering colleges protested at Freedom Park on Tuesday and demanded immediate distribution of scholarships.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore University Students protest unhygenic poor-quality food

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp