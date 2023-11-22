Bugs in hostel food irk Bangalore University students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 650 post-graduation students at Bangalore University protested on Tuesday, against sub-standard food provided by VV hostel.

For weeks, students were complaining of poor-quality food being given to them. Videos of bugs, worms and insects in rice have surfaced. The protestors highlighted the negligence of the hostel warden. Despite multiple complaints, he did not take any action. Students demanded that he be suspended immediately.

Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar has instructed BU Vice-Chancellor Jayakara Shetty to take immediate action against the warden and cooks. Separately, over 100 students from Pre-University, Degree, and Engineering colleges protested at Freedom Park on Tuesday and demanded immediate distribution of scholarships.

