Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Escape’ Karthik, who hoodwinked Bengaluru cops thrice, held with two associates

Karthik has committed thefts at residences in Basaveshwaranagar, KP Agrahara, Kamakshipalya and other areas. He has 18 arrest warrants pending against him and has escaped thrice from police custody.

Published: 22nd November 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda checks out stolen items worth Rs70 lakh seized from inter-state theives, on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda checks out stolen items worth Rs70 lakh seized from inter-state theives, on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old habitual thief who has over 85 theft cases against him and who is also known for escaping from judicial as well as police custody has been arrested by the Govindarajanagar police. 

The arrested identified as Karthik alias ‘Escape’ Karthik is a resident of Kothanur and has committed thefts across South Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Having studied till Class 6, Karthik started committing theft when he was aged 16. He has been active in crime since 2005.  The police have also arrested his associates, Dileep, 23, and Sanjay, 24. The police recovered valuables worth Rs 70 lakh from them.

Karthik has committed thefts at residences in Basaveshwaranagar, KP Agrahara, Kamakshipalya and other areas. He has 18 arrest warrants pending against him and has escaped thrice from police custody. He had once escaped from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in 2007 by hiding in a vegetable van that had come to the prisons to deliver vegetables and since then his alias name has been ‘Escape’.

Three years later, he had managed to escape from the custody of the JB Nagar police when he was taken for a spot mahazar (recreation of the crime scene) but was caught again later. In his very first attempt in 2005, he had managed to steal Rs 10 lakh in cash from a house in Hennur which transformed him into a professional thief. Initially, Karthik’s reflexes were good as was good at running, jumping and climbing and that helped him to commit burglary. His girlfriend’s brother had stabbed his leg and he could no longer run like before.

Karthik and his associates go around the city on bikes looking for locked houses. After identifying the locked houses, they strike at night. The accused, after the theft, pledged the gold at gold financing firms and spent money to lead a lavish lifestyle. The police are also initiating action against the gold financing firm for receiving the stolen gold.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
thief ‘Escape’ Karthik Robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp