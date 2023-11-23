Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Cabbie stole tender coconuts to clear debts, arrested

The vendors would cover the coconuts with plastic and leave for the night. The accused would come by late at night in his cab and load it up with coconuts.

Published: 23rd November 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Girinagar police arrested a cab driver for stealing tender coconuts and selling them to clear his debts. The accused was initially a coconut vendor. He was addicted to online betting, and had incurred losses. He then changed his profession to cab driving, but since his earnings were low, he started stealing coconuts from roadside vendors and selling them.

The Mohan Shivalinga, 30, is a resident of Madiwala and native of Tamil Nadu.  Mohan would identify places where coconuts were being sold. The vendors would cover the coconuts with plastic and leave for the night. The accused would come by late at night in his cab and load it up with coconuts.

Rajanna, who sold coconuts near a park in Girinagar, filed a complaint after 1,150 coconuts were stolen from his pile. Police recovered 90 coconuts, a Bullet and a car worth around Rs 8.75 lakh from the accused.  

