Bengaluru Kambala bulls to arrive in procession

Prakash Shetty, honorary president of the committee, said 65 organisations in Bengaluru are supporting the grand event.

Published: 23rd November 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

A man tends to his buffalo ahead of Kambala in Bengaluru on Wednesday | SHASHIDHAR BYRAPPA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, Kambala will be held in the state capital on November 25 and 26, well beyond its traditional turf of Coastal Karnataka, said Bengaluru Kambala Samiti president and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he said the buffaloes for the mega race will be brought to the venue (Palace Grounds) on lorries, which will depart from Uppinangadi in Dakshina Kannada district at 9 am on November 23.

He said that over 150 pairs of the animals will be halted at Hassan, where MLA HD Revanna and others have stated that they would provide fodder and water to them, and lunch for 2,000 participants.

“Later, they buffaloes will be brought in a grand procession, as they make their way from Hassan to Nelamangala, onward to Palace Grounds on Friday.

A team of veterinarians will also be present,” Rai said. Bengaluru is home to 18 lakh people from Coastal Karnataka, and nearly eight lakh of them are expected at the two-day event. Over 150 stalls for food, artifacts and other items will be put up. Prakash Shetty, honorary president of the committee, said 65 organisations in Bengaluru are supporting the grand event.

Kambala Coastal Karnataka

