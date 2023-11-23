Home Cities Bengaluru

Hearing-impaired man buys Bengaluru Metro card, seeks alms inside train, held 

Mallikarjun from Koppal has been booked and fined Rs 500 by the security staff of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), said a Metro source.

Published: 23rd November 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old speech and hearing-impaired man on Wednesday morning purchased a new Metro travel card, topped it up with Rs 150 and hopped on board a Metro train at the Yeshwanthpur station. Armed with a laminated sheet stating ‘I am Deaf and Dumb’ in both Kannada and English, Mallikarjun visited coach by coach seeking alms from commuters. He was caught at Yeshwantpur station after he repeated the same during his return trip an hour later.

Mallikarjun from Koppal has been booked and fined Rs 500 by the security staff of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), said a Metro source. It appears that the onward and return Metro rides have given Mallikarjun a good collection as he was found with Rs 960 in his pockets when taken into custody. 
“This is the first such instance of a man caught begging inside our train,” he added. Mallikarjun has been booked under the Metro Act (Section 59) for nuisance and causing discomfort to passengers inside the train. 

Mallikarjun, after he was caught by
Metro security, seen with the cash that
he received by begging on the train  

The source said, “Mallikarjun bought a Metro card today at Yeshwanthpur station today at 8.39 am, for which he paid Rs 200. Of that, Rs 50 was charged for the card and Rs 150 was the travel amount in a card. He exited at Mahakavi Kuvempu Road Metro station at 9.27 am.  He returned at 10.24 am and boarded the train from Platform 1 towards Nagasandra. Metro staff were already searching for him. He was caught at the Yeshwanthpur station by a security staffer on the platform after he alighted.”

A passenger who noticed Mallikarjun seeking alms in the train during his onward journey alerted a Metro staffer. “The security surveillance room passed on the message through walkie-talkie to all Metro stations and it was shared with all staffers on platforms,” the source added. 

Mallikarjun was later taken to an ENT specialist at KC General Hospital at Malleswaram by a staffer to check if his disability claim was genuine. “The report issued by the audiologist confirmed profound hearing loss in the left ear and minimal hearing loss in the right ear,” he said. The bill of Rs 100 for the medical checkup was paid by BMRCL. Officials informed that Mallikarjun is not a habitual beggar, and this is the first time that he has indulged in it. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metro travel card hearing-impaired man

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp