Karnataka Examination Authority to conduct re-exam on Dec 23 to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has stated that the re-examination for the post of 545 police sub-inspectors (PSIs) will be conducted in various centres in Bengaluru on December 23. The police department had conducted exams to recruit 545 PSIs on October 3, 2021.

As malpractice and irregularities were found in the examination process, the state government had issued orders annulling the process. The High Court, early this month, had dismissed a batch of petitions filed by several candidates who were selected in the exams questioning the government order and had upheld the latter to hold a re-exam. The KEA was entrusted to conduct the same.

Accordingly, the KEA, announced the date of re-examination, stating that those who were eligible to appear for the exam held in October 2021 will be eligible to write the re-exam on December 23. However, those candidates who were found to have indulged in malpractice in the previous exam and were debarred, won’t be eligible. Over 50,000 aspirants are expected to appear for the re-exam.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said 1,547 PSIs will be recruited in the next six months and 3,000 police constables will be recruited soon. “We will be recruiting 545 PSIs by December. Later, applications will be invited to fill up 402 and 600 posts respectively,” he added. He said there is a requirement of 15,000 police constables, and soon the process to recruit 3,000 constables will be initiated. Dr Parameshwara added that the government is also planning to introduce a rule that police officers should be transferred after two years.



