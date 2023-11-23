Man gropes college student on overcrowded Bengaluru Metro train

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A young woman was subjected to sexual harassment inside a Metro train on her way to college recently in public view, and bystanders reportedly ignored her pleas for help, revealed her friend. Metro officials, however, said they were unaware of such an incident, and added that no complaint has been registered with them.

The friend took to the website Reddit and shared the incident through the user name ‘proteincarbs’. The incident took place after the train crossed Kempegowda Interchange Metro station around 9 am on November 20, she said.

The train was extremely crowded, she explained. “After a while, my friend began to feel very uncomfortable. She soon realised that a man in a red shirt, standing right behind her, was touching and grabbing her from the back. She could literally feel his hands,” the post said.

The friend did not initially understand what was happening. “The moment she turned around, the man literally sprinted away. She started screaming and crying for help, but nobody seemed to care,” the post added.

BMRCL officials said they were in the dark about the incident and came to know of it through social media. An official said, “If a complaint is lodged with us specifying the direction of the train and the exact time, we can track the perpetrator through CCTV. We have nearly 1,000 cameras inside our trains. It is not possible to scan through every recording. BMRCL will definitely take action and we request the victim to approach us.”



