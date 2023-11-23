Home Cities Bengaluru

Man gropes college student on overcrowded Bengaluru Metro train

The friend took to the website Reddit and shared the incident through the user name ‘proteincarbs’. The incident took place after the train crossed Kempegowda Interchange Metro station around 9 am. 

Published: 23rd November 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A young woman was subjected to sexual harassment inside a Metro train on her way to college recently in public view, and bystanders reportedly ignored her pleas for help, revealed her friend. Metro officials, however, said they were unaware of such an incident, and added that no complaint has been registered with them. 

The friend took to the website Reddit and shared the incident through the user name ‘proteincarbs’. The incident took place after the train crossed Kempegowda Interchange Metro station around 9 am on November 20, she said.

The train was extremely crowded, she explained. “After a while, my friend began to feel very uncomfortable. She soon realised that a man in a red shirt, standing right behind her, was touching and grabbing her from the back. She could literally feel his hands,” the post said.

The friend did not initially understand what was happening. “The moment she turned around, the man literally sprinted away. She started screaming and crying for help, but nobody seemed to care,” the post added. 

BMRCL officials said they were in the dark about the incident and came to know of it through social media. An official said, “If a complaint is lodged with us specifying the direction of the train and the exact time, we can track the perpetrator through CCTV. We have nearly 1,000 cameras inside our trains. It is not possible to scan through every recording. BMRCL will definitely take action and we request the victim to approach us.”
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment Metro train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp