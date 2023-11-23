Home Cities Bengaluru

Seven, including five of family, hurt in LPG blast in Bengaluru

The injured have been admitted in the burns ward of the Victoria Hospital. The gas cylinder exploded around 5.30 am on Wednesday when one of the family members switched on the light.

Published: 23rd November 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Blaze

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family of five and two others staying in neighbouring houses have sustained burns in a suspected gas cylinder explosion. The incident occurred early on Wednesday morning at Weavers Colony in Maruthi Layout under Konanakunte police limits.

The injured have been admitted in the burns ward of the Victoria Hospital. The gas cylinder exploded around 5.30 am on Wednesday when one of the family members switched on the light. The impact blew off the asbestos sheet roof of the house and damaged the windows. Furniture, electronic items and clothes were gutted.

The injured have been identified as Jamal, 32, Nazia, 22, Irfan, 21, Gulab, 18, and Shahazad, 9. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh. The condition of Jamal and Nazia is said to be critical. One of the neighbours, Eshwaramma, also sustained severe injuries. The family was staying in a rented house owned by Manikanta.  A car that was parked on the road has also been damaged. The police suspect that the gas must have spread to the entire house after leaking from the stove.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gas cylinder explosion Maruthi Layout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp