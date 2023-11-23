Seven, including five of family, hurt in LPG blast in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family of five and two others staying in neighbouring houses have sustained burns in a suspected gas cylinder explosion. The incident occurred early on Wednesday morning at Weavers Colony in Maruthi Layout under Konanakunte police limits.

The injured have been admitted in the burns ward of the Victoria Hospital. The gas cylinder exploded around 5.30 am on Wednesday when one of the family members switched on the light. The impact blew off the asbestos sheet roof of the house and damaged the windows. Furniture, electronic items and clothes were gutted.

The injured have been identified as Jamal, 32, Nazia, 22, Irfan, 21, Gulab, 18, and Shahazad, 9. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh. The condition of Jamal and Nazia is said to be critical. One of the neighbours, Eshwaramma, also sustained severe injuries. The family was staying in a rented house owned by Manikanta. A car that was parked on the road has also been damaged. The police suspect that the gas must have spread to the entire house after leaking from the stove.

