Suburban Rail Project gets another part-time MD, experts raise questions

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday gave Dr Manjula N, Secretary, Kannada and Culture Department, additional charge as the Managing Director of the Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises Karnataka (K-RIDE) relieving Gaurav Gupta of the concurrent charge.

K-RIDE is responsible for the implementation of the Rs 15,647-crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and two crucial doubling projects of Indian Railways.

The non-posting of a full-time MD and the charge given to a non-technical person has upset experts and the public alike, who charge the government of not giving the project the importance it demands. Infrastructure Minister MB Patil had assured newspersons on August 22 that K-RIDE would soon get a full-time MD.

A professional doctor, Dr Manjula has served as Director of Tourism, Director of Municipal Administration, District Collector in Chikkaballapur and CEO at Zilla Panchayat Mysuru in

the past.

A reputed transportation expert said, “The project has already been delayed by 30 years. And now, again it is a part-time posting. Moreover, such a crucial project to decongest the city should have been given to someone who has proven their mettle in implementing major infrastructure projects within deadlines.” Another expert, Sanjeev Dyamannavar, said, “We saw Amit Garg being replaced with Gaurav Gupta and now he is being replaced with Dr Manjula.

An MD overseeing such a critical infrastructure project for the city must be given three years at least. Also, it needs to be entrusted with someone with a strong technical background and experience in the Indian Railways. Even many Metro projects in other states, post someone with a Railway background to head their projects.”A few took to X to vent their disgruntlement.



