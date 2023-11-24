Peak-hour Metros burst at seams, second women’s coach mooted in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A ride on Namma Metro, which was once relaxing and comfortable, is today a breathless and punishing affair for most commuters on the Purple Line. It has been 45 days since the launch of the KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli stretch, with the ridership averaging 6.5 lakh a day for November, but the number of trains remains 52 to cover the 73.81-km network. There is no solution in sight for now.

Hapless security staff and Home Guards on platforms have a tough time regulating the surging crowds that flow in and out of trains; a few even have to push people in so that the automated doors close. At many stations, passengers inside the coaches scream out “Jagah illa, jagah illa (no space)” to those trying to board. Every platform has a few passengers who fail to squeeze into the packed trains and have to wait for the next one.

TNIE had a chat with a number of commuters on both lines about their Metro experiences. Senior citizen Rakesh Gowda had this to say, “First ensure another coach for women in every train. I feel miserable to see the way they are crushed. How is this allowed in the first place? This was exactly the scene in BTS buses in the 80s and 90s.”

Ruksana Khanna, who commutes daily from MG Road to Deepanjali Nagar, agrees. “There is not even an inch available in the Ladies coach during peak hours. I am forced to travel in the general coach. It has been a struggle for the past month.” Women commuters, especially, felt the ease of travelling by Metro has vanished.

Three colleagues returning from Vidhana Soudha to their homes in Jayanagar were rushing to change trains at the interchange station at Kempegowda. When TNIE asked if they get a place to sit, they started laughing. The man, requesting anonymity, said, “We don’t even have an inch to stand. No one dares to think of a seat, but Metro ride is faster and cheaper. Only one plea to the government: please reduce the time between trains.”

Jyoti V, a regular commuter from Malleswaram to Rajarajeshwari Nagar, said, “If I miss the 9.03 am train, the next is only at 9.13 am. Trains no more run at 4 or 5-minute frequency during peak hours, like Metro authorities claim. I always find trains running with a 10-minute gap.” The need to reduce the time gap between trains was a plea made by almost every commuter.

