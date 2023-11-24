Udupi quadruple murder: Accused killed Aynaz after she stopped talking to him, says police

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The accused in the quadruple murder, Praveen Arun Chougule (39), killed his junior colleague Aynaz (21) and three of her family members, after Aynaz stopped speaking to him.

Udupi SP Dr Arun K told reporters on Thursday that Praveen’s friendship with Aynaz had soured after she stopped speaking to him a month ago. Prior to that, he was very friendly with her for eight months, and had helped Aynaz get a house where she lived with her sister Afnan. Praveen had also given Aynaz his two-wheeler.

"He was over-possessive, and was upset after she stopped speaking to him. So he came to her house in Tripthi Nagara, Nejar, under Malpe police station limits on November 12, by tracking the location through an app, and went on a killing spree.

He spoke to her for about 30 seconds inside the house, then stabbed her with a knife. Her mother Haseena (46), elder sister Afnan (23) and her younger brother Aseem (12), who tried to intervene, were also killed,” the SP added. Chougule works as a cabin crew member with a private airline where Aynaz was his junior colleague. The SP, however, ruled out any smuggling angle, as pointed out by some unverified reports. ‘’We have probed that angle too, but the accused had a good income to lead a good life,” he said.

He said that Praveen had not visited the victim’s house in Tripthi Nagara in the past, and tracked the location through an app. “He has no prior criminal record in Karnataka. He previously worked with Pune City Police in 2007, and during his training period, he reportedly secured this job with an attractive salary,’’ the SP added.

In view of the gravity of the situation, the prisons department has been directed to increase security and take extra precautions, and give Praveen a separate cell in the district prison, Hiriyadka, the Udupi SP informed. Though an Udupi court had granted 14 days of police custody, police had completed all procedures, including collecting evidence and spot mahazar and produced him before court on Wednesday. He was remanded in judicial custody till December 5.

