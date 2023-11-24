Use of plastic garlands for felicitation, a threat to environment, say activists in Bengaluru

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In Bengaluru, on average, at least 20 events are organised in a month, be it government events, private functions or programmes by colleges, civic societies or residential welfare groups. All of these events have a similar format of felicitation or celebratory segment, where the chief guest is usually presented with a garland. The non-reusable plastic used in the garlands end up producing more waste which ends up in landfills.

Activists have urged government bodies and citizen to take a hard look at the items used to felicitate in these events, reassess their choices and shift to sustainable methods. “Plastic garlands look grand for the occasion, but these garlands have no value post the event. They end up being a part of the mixed waste category,” said Dr Shanti Tummala, an environmentalist.

She added that in the recent Kannada Rajyotsava Awards or the Kempegowda Awards these plastic garlands were used, and noted that different types of plastic, and thermocol balls are used for this garlands. Even the string used in the garland is plastic. “No amount of segregation can make these single-use plastic reusable. Even the bouquets which seem biodegradable, is covered in a cloth-like material that is made of polypropylene plastic,” she explained. Vasuki Iyengar, a member of the Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT) said, “The dry waste collection centres in the city are not equipped to recycle them, and they are also not part of the banned items.”

Raj, founder of the Indian Ploggers Army who organises regular cleaning drives in the city, said we find these garlands thrown near temples or lakes. “Even the waste pickers don’t have the time to cut every thread and put the waste in different categories.”

NGOs suggest mindful methods of felicitation, and suggest potted plants or redeemable e-gifts, or gifts from organisations that create innovative products out of drywaste, instead of using plastic.

