BBMP to fix staff attendance through app

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP administration is all set to introduce a mobile-based attendance application system to bring Palike staff, who turn up late for work and leave early, back on track.

The department has received reports of alleged biometric machine tampering and deliberate acts of keeping the machines non-functional at certain places. It was alleged that some officials were turning up late for work or leaving early on the pretext of inspection and other reasons. Hence, to make such staff accountable, Palike has decided to introduce a mobile application-based attendance system.

According to a senior BBMP official, the officials at the head and zonal offices have to log in by 10 am and log out after 5.30 pm, using the app. Those who are in the field must log in from their location using the app. To credit salary, concerned officials from the accounts department will get attendance data from the zonal offices. Similarly, for leave sanctions, officials and staffers at the head office zonal offices, and the field will have to use the same app.

Mobile app biometrics have been made mandatory, given that some staff are not coming to the office on time. The order said all the officers should download the app, log in and register their attendance before 10 am. It said that login IDs have already been handed over to the Zonal Commissioner, who should decide the time of the site visit, verify login, log out at the zones, and consider attendance through the app.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath issued a circular on November 21, asking corporation staff to log in on the app developed by ‘Logsafe’, which is into real-time, geo-fenced, remote attendance (with a face ID device and real-time updates), remote check-in for field employees, and salary calculations including ESI, PF, PT etc.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The BBMP administration is all set to introduce a mobile-based attendance application system to bring Palike staff, who turn up late for work and leave early, back on track. The department has received reports of alleged biometric machine tampering and deliberate acts of keeping the machines non-functional at certain places. It was alleged that some officials were turning up late for work or leaving early on the pretext of inspection and other reasons. Hence, to make such staff accountable, Palike has decided to introduce a mobile application-based attendance system. According to a senior BBMP official, the officials at the head and zonal offices have to log in by 10 am and log out after 5.30 pm, using the app. Those who are in the field must log in from their location using the app. To credit salary, concerned officials from the accounts department will get attendance data from the zonal offices. Similarly, for leave sanctions, officials and staffers at the head office zonal offices, and the field will have to use the same app.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mobile app biometrics have been made mandatory, given that some staff are not coming to the office on time. The order said all the officers should download the app, log in and register their attendance before 10 am. It said that login IDs have already been handed over to the Zonal Commissioner, who should decide the time of the site visit, verify login, log out at the zones, and consider attendance through the app. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath issued a circular on November 21, asking corporation staff to log in on the app developed by ‘Logsafe’, which is into real-time, geo-fenced, remote attendance (with a face ID device and real-time updates), remote check-in for field employees, and salary calculations including ESI, PF, PT etc. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp