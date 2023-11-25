Captain MV Pranjal comes home, funeral to be held in Anekal 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mortal remains of Captain MV Pranjal, who lost his life in the line of duty at Pir Panjal Valley, Rajouri district in a tragic encounter with militants, arrived at the HAL Airport here on Friday night.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Governor Thawarchand Gehlot paid tribute to the martyr and offered their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family members and friends of the late Captain.The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. The Governor and the CM paid their last respects by laying wreaths.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister said that Pranjal had made the supreme sacrifice for the country. “We have lost a brave soldier at a very young age. The state government will extend all support to his family. The Home Minister will be attending the funeral at Anekal,” he added.

Energy Minister KJ George, Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya, BJP State President BY Vijayendra and others were present at the airport.

