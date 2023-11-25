Kambala: At 54, this jockey is ready to conquer the Bengaluru’s race track

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While young people are observed to be a better fit for participating in the Kambala (buffalo race), Saviya Gangaya Pujari, a jockey at the Bengaluru Kambala, is the senior-most participant is all prepared to run in the muddy water again this year. Contrary to the assumption that a 54-year-old man lacks the energy required for a sport like Kambala, Pujari is very athletic. A farmer hailing from Belthangady represents the Bolara- Trishal K Pujari team consisting of 30 members.

Sharing his experience with TNIE, Pujari said that he has been participating in the race for 24 years now, and has won over 300-400 medals so far and his best record yet, is covering 125 metres in 11.64 seconds. The team has four buffaloes participating in Bengaluru Kambala, three of them aged 7-8 years while the older one is around 20 years. When asked about which buffalo he prefers to run with, he said that the older one made him win several medals.

“Compared to the younger ones, older buffaloes are more trained and experienced. They run faster.” Saviya and his buffaloes spend most of the time on the field when they are not racing. “I eat normal food on a daily basis and ensure to do some physical activity every day.” A month prior to Kambala, he practices running 2-3 times every day and also does regular morning walks.

Even the buffaloes are well fed with a vegetable and fruit-rich diet. Only when they near the racing day, they are fed more dry grass and horsegram. They are bathed twice every day and massaged with oils to ensure their muscles remain supple.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: While young people are observed to be a better fit for participating in the Kambala (buffalo race), Saviya Gangaya Pujari, a jockey at the Bengaluru Kambala, is the senior-most participant is all prepared to run in the muddy water again this year. Contrary to the assumption that a 54-year-old man lacks the energy required for a sport like Kambala, Pujari is very athletic. A farmer hailing from Belthangady represents the Bolara- Trishal K Pujari team consisting of 30 members. Sharing his experience with TNIE, Pujari said that he has been participating in the race for 24 years now, and has won over 300-400 medals so far and his best record yet, is covering 125 metres in 11.64 seconds. The team has four buffaloes participating in Bengaluru Kambala, three of them aged 7-8 years while the older one is around 20 years. When asked about which buffalo he prefers to run with, he said that the older one made him win several medals. “Compared to the younger ones, older buffaloes are more trained and experienced. They run faster.” Saviya and his buffaloes spend most of the time on the field when they are not racing. “I eat normal food on a daily basis and ensure to do some physical activity every day.” A month prior to Kambala, he practices running 2-3 times every day and also does regular morning walks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Even the buffaloes are well fed with a vegetable and fruit-rich diet. Only when they near the racing day, they are fed more dry grass and horsegram. They are bathed twice every day and massaged with oils to ensure their muscles remain supple. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp