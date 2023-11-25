New rules, charges for shooting films in Bengaluru Metro trains

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keen on boosting its non-fare revenue, Bengaluru Metro has revised charges for shooting films inside its trains, and come up with a new set of rules.

A licence fee of Rs 50,000 per hour, a refundable security deposit of Rs 6 lakh and 6 hours of shooting time, staggered throughout the day, are the highlights.

The new guidelines were released to the media on Friday evening. An application for a film shoot needs to be submitted 30 days in advance by Indian nationals, and 60 days in advance by foreign nationals, accompanied by a detailed script. Filming on tracks would not be allowed without prior permission, and inconvenience to passengers needs to be avoided.

“Nothing detrimental to the image of the country or state or Namma Metro would be permitted,” it added. The rolling stock (train) would be available only between 6am and 8am, from 12pm to 2pm and 9pm to 11pm,” the document states. Security guards would be specially arranged for the shoot, and those doing the job must bear the charges. Dangerous materials would not be permitted inside the trains for shooting purposes.

If the shoot is done with a drone, the tariff would be 25 per cent extra. A comprehensive general liability insurance of Rs 5 crore for film shoots and Rs 2.5 crore for documentaries needs to be taken. This would cover Metro assets, its staff and commuters.

The film must be screened to BMRCL in its final form before release, and a ‘No Objection’ certificate obtained, it added. Shooting inside Metro premises was permitted, but suspended during the pandemic. It was resumed later.

