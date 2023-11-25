Ready... steady... KAMBALA!  

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After months-long preparation, 1,000 labourers working to create a special race track, and an investment of Rs 15 lakh, coastal Karnataka’s famous buffalo race -- Kambala -- is set to hit muddy waters on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Professor K Gunapala Kadamba, president of the Kambala Academy, said Kambala means a paddy-growing mud field. The race of the ‘konas’ (buffaloes) has been a popular sport and an entertaining event since the 1800s. “The essence of the ‘muddy carpet’ will spread across the city as the event unites everyone, irrespective of caste, creed or gender,” he said.

He added that the race track is usually 145 metres long, however, this time, it was extended to 155 metres with a fully automated time (FAT) system installed to accurately read the time.

Artistes perform at the Koota | Shashidhar Byrappa

The Bengaluru Kambala Committee made 18 lakh people of coastal Karnataka living in Bengaluru extremely happy by organising Kambala in the city for the first time. For the first time, people will be experiencing Tulu culture, music, dance and food, and witnessing the race for the first time. A day ahead of the showdown, the jockeys prepared the buffaloes by bathing and massaging them with oil to keep their muscles supple.

Committees from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada have gathered in the city to participate in the race and make it a success. Bengaluru Kambala Samiti president and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said the movie ‘Kantara’ had contributed to the craze of Kambala.

The Kambala venue, Palace Grounds, has been equipped with ambulances, dedicated galleries for the audience, food stalls and separate auditorium for cultural programmes. City police is expecting a footfall of 10 lakh people who can experience Kambala free of cost.

FIAPO opposes Kambala

Bharati Ramachandran, CEO, Federation of Indian Animals Protection Organisations (FIAPO) said, “We strongly condemn the use of animals for any form of entertainment or sport. Buffaloes are physiologically ill-suited to race. Several of these practices violate the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which had also led to Kambala being banned in the past.”



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: After months-long preparation, 1,000 labourers working to create a special race track, and an investment of Rs 15 lakh, coastal Karnataka’s famous buffalo race -- Kambala -- is set to hit muddy waters on Saturday in Bengaluru. Professor K Gunapala Kadamba, president of the Kambala Academy, said Kambala means a paddy-growing mud field. The race of the ‘konas’ (buffaloes) has been a popular sport and an entertaining event since the 1800s. “The essence of the ‘muddy carpet’ will spread across the city as the event unites everyone, irrespective of caste, creed or gender,” he said. He added that the race track is usually 145 metres long, however, this time, it was extended to 155 metres with a fully automated time (FAT) system installed to accurately read the time.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Artistes perform at the Koota | Shashidhar Byrappa The Bengaluru Kambala Committee made 18 lakh people of coastal Karnataka living in Bengaluru extremely happy by organising Kambala in the city for the first time. For the first time, people will be experiencing Tulu culture, music, dance and food, and witnessing the race for the first time. A day ahead of the showdown, the jockeys prepared the buffaloes by bathing and massaging them with oil to keep their muscles supple. Committees from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada have gathered in the city to participate in the race and make it a success. Bengaluru Kambala Samiti president and Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said the movie ‘Kantara’ had contributed to the craze of Kambala. The Kambala venue, Palace Grounds, has been equipped with ambulances, dedicated galleries for the audience, food stalls and separate auditorium for cultural programmes. City police is expecting a footfall of 10 lakh people who can experience Kambala free of cost. FIAPO opposes Kambala Bharati Ramachandran, CEO, Federation of Indian Animals Protection Organisations (FIAPO) said, “We strongly condemn the use of animals for any form of entertainment or sport. Buffaloes are physiologically ill-suited to race. Several of these practices violate the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which had also led to Kambala being banned in the past.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp