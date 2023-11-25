Three-year-old sexually assaulted by 22-year-old in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old man in Jayanagar police limits around 6 pm on Wednesday. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s parents, the police have arrested the accused, who resides in the same locality.

The police have booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred when the girl’s parents were away at work. The family members of the victim along with other women from the locality staged a protest outside the residence of the accused, demanding stringent action against him.

The video of the protest posted on X platform went viral. One of the protestors in the video says the accused must be hanged and there is no security for women.

The police identified the accused as Saravana, a labourer, staying at Shakambari Nagar in Jayanagar.

After the incident, he is alleged to have returned home. When women started protesting in front of Saravana’s house, his mother and sister argued with the protestors supporting him.

The accused allegedly covered the girl’s mouth with his hand when she had gone to a shop near her house and dragged her to a narrow lane. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her by covering her in a cloth. The owner of a shop witnessed the incident and informed the girl’s father.

The girl’s parents, who are daily wage labourers, go to work in the morning and return in the evening. The jurisdictional police persuaded the protestors to disperse, telling them that the accused had already been arrested. The Jayanagar police have arrested the accused. Further investigations are on.

