Woman held for seeking donations inside Bengaluru Metro

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The misuse of Metro trains for purposes other than travel, appears to be catching on. A representative of an organisation based in Dhooravani Nagar, which claimed to be into social service, was booked on Friday for soliciting donations from passengers on board the Purple Line Metro.

According to a source in the Metro, Bhagya, who identified herself as the secretary of Gnana Jyoti Seva Samsthe, was booked under section 59 of the Metro Act for causing nuisance to other passengers by begging inside a Metro. She was made to pay a penalty of Rs 500 and submit an apology letter.

“She boarded the train at Benniganahalli Metro station at 10.45 am on a train heading towards Baiyappanahalli with a donation box to collect cash. She also had her QR code ready to accept online payments. Assistant Security Officer Mailvaganan spotted her asking passengers to donate. He deboarded her at Baiyappanahalli station and took her to the control room where a case was booked against her,” the source added.

Bhagya told officials that she had begun the donation drive inside trains on Thursday. “She had travelled from Singanapalya to Indira Nagar metro station on Thursday, and close to 20 commuters had donated her some money, and most of them had given her Rs 10. She was yet to get any collection on Friday, but was made to alight the train and was booked,” the official added.

