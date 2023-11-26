Over 50% students in Tier-II cities in India say not enough job opportunities

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the current competitive job market, the need for advanced skills to be employable in any industry is crucial. However, 55.6 per cent of students in Tier-II cities of India, including major cities in Karnataka such as Belagavi, Raichur and Mysuru said that their colleges don’t provide enough internship opportunities or industry projects. For female students, the statistics is as high as

58.3 per cent, who said they don’t have enough support from colleges.

A recent survey conducted at the end of October 2023, showed that 33.46 per cent students feel there is a lack of relevant job opportunities for their selected courses.

Another 18.49 per cent believe that they don’t have sufficient practical experience and 17.12 per cent who said that inadequate guidance by professors are some of the major challenges students face while searching for jobs after graduating.

The survey was conducted with a diverse group of 24,000 students from Tier-I and Tier-II cities across the country, titled ‘From Campus To Corporate: Mapping The Landscape Of Student Employability In India’ by Edupull that helps students from Tier-II cities and local languages upskill for the job market.

The report in which 58 per cent of participants were between the ages 18 and 24 years, suggested that educational institutions should consider regional differences in employability confidence, internship availability, and practical skills.

Interestingly, over 30 per cent of females in Tier-II cities across the country wanted to opt for companies based on the ‘reputation of the company’ surpassing the job role or position offered.

Speaking to TNIE, Rohan Rai, co-founder, of Edupull and an alumni of IIT-Delhi said, “We see a lot of differences in confidence levels and the lack of opportunities, despite students in Tier-II cities saying that they are more skilled and employable in the current market. This is because the institutions based there don’t have the right exposure or networks to offer.”

He added that there is not enough career counselling happening in Tier-II cities, and there is a need for academia and industries should recognize the variation in soft skills. Other issues include despite the internet penetration not many have access to the right information or the guidance needed. “Changing this will ensure that students are well-rounded and equipped with the communication, teamwork, and interpersonal skills demanded by the job market,” read the 30-page report.

