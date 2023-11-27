Education for all at Prarthana.in World School in Karnataka

Sanjana Jayashankar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adityodaya Karna, son of writer and journalist late Ravi Belagere who had founded the Prarthana School in 2002, finally saw his vision of a second school campus come to fruition with the inauguration of Prarthana.in World School at Banashankari. “This entire establishment is a dedication to him, to his values and efforts,” shared Karna. Prarthana School, established 21 years ago, was founded with the idea of imparting quality education to children of all classes of society by providing them necessary material required for study.

“When I had been with my father for my admission in high school, we were rejected by quite a few schools because some believed we didn’t belong to a certain class of society and a few other issues because of which they denied me admission. I remember very clearly that he stood up in one of the schools and he said ‘I will start a school. I will build a school which is for all, which welcomes everybody irrespective of the class or creed that they are from.’ That is how the foundation of Prarthana was built,” said Karna.

Prominent personalities including renowned director T N Seetharam, and MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty attended the event. Vivek Alva, managing trustee of Alva Group of institutions, and Nagaraj Upadhyay, deputy general manager of Karnataka Bank Ltd. were also present as chief guests. Alva praised the students of Prarthana saying, “Prarthana has always given the best achievements for their children.” The event was flagged off with a walk through the campus and a small showcase of Prarthana students hosting the event. A carnival featuring 15-16 different activities and stalls of music, art, storytelling, pottery, vision board creation, and fun ways of learning mathematics was also set up to keep the attendees entertained.

The multi-storeyed modern infrastructure featuring oval-shaped buildings overlooking a central platform saw a bustling crowd of above 200 students, teachers, and parents exploring the innovative structure of the institution. A memorial service for the founder, the late Ravi Belagere also attracted a lot of attention. The admissions began on Sunday as the school is set to open its doors on June 1, 2024, starting with playgroups to Grade 5 in the hopes of extending to Grade 12 in the future. The school’s curriculum

will be based on CBSE and IGCSE boards.

