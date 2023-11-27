I don’t want to be in my comfort zone: Actor Rakul Preet Singh

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From a strapless gown to the traditional lehenga to the recently donned bodycon dress...trust Rakul Preet Singh to carry each of them with the same elegance. Touted as one of the most well-dressed actors in the industry, Singh has a very simple philosophy in style – to keep it relatable. “My sense of style is all about relatability and comfort. I do not like to overdo anything. I like to play by comfort. If I am not feeling comfortable then it is ultimately not me, it will show on my body language and it will show on my face,” she further adds, “My team tells me to be a little experimental but the ground rule is let’s experiment but within something that defines me.”

In the city for a day, Singh also says her positive attitude beings out that confidence in her. “I am who I am, whether it's my workspace, during events or in my personal space. There is no difference in the person that Rakul is off duty or on duty. It is easier to keep my life simple. It helps me stay grounded and be grateful about the work I love to do,” says Singh, adding that it is always a pleasant experience being in Bengaluru.

Already an established name in the Southern film industry, Singh took a leap of faith when she decided to try her luck in Bollywood. “I don’t want to be in my comfort zone. I like challenges and it gives me adrenaline. I have got so much love and respect from the Telugu audience that I feel a part of me is a Telugu ammai in my mind (laughs). For me Hindi film industry is just a new playground,” explains Singh, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with Yaariyan (2014).

She recalls that it did cross her mind to balance both industries. “Both the film industries got a different taste and different way of working in terms of schedules and the amount of prep you put in so it became difficult after a point to maintain the same amount of attention. Like last year, I had five releases. So it just so happened that I got more busy in Bollywood. I stand by the fact that I am an actor and I do not look at language as a barrier,” says Singh, who will be seen in Ayalaan, a Tamil science fiction, opposite Sivakarthikeyan,

After almost a decade in Bollywood, Singh has slowly but steadily found her foot in the industry. The actress is very clear that she does not mind the pace. “I feel very comfortable in my skin. If you’re comfortable in your skin then you’re comfortable everywhere. I’m very confident and comfortable and not overconfident where I am today,” affirms Singh, who has also teamed up with Neena Gupta for an

untitled project.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: From a strapless gown to the traditional lehenga to the recently donned bodycon dress...trust Rakul Preet Singh to carry each of them with the same elegance. Touted as one of the most well-dressed actors in the industry, Singh has a very simple philosophy in style – to keep it relatable. “My sense of style is all about relatability and comfort. I do not like to overdo anything. I like to play by comfort. If I am not feeling comfortable then it is ultimately not me, it will show on my body language and it will show on my face,” she further adds, “My team tells me to be a little experimental but the ground rule is let’s experiment but within something that defines me.” In the city for a day, Singh also says her positive attitude beings out that confidence in her. “I am who I am, whether it's my workspace, during events or in my personal space. There is no difference in the person that Rakul is off duty or on duty. It is easier to keep my life simple. It helps me stay grounded and be grateful about the work I love to do,” says Singh, adding that it is always a pleasant experience being in Bengaluru. Already an established name in the Southern film industry, Singh took a leap of faith when she decided to try her luck in Bollywood. “I don’t want to be in my comfort zone. I like challenges and it gives me adrenaline. I have got so much love and respect from the Telugu audience that I feel a part of me is a Telugu ammai in my mind (laughs). For me Hindi film industry is just a new playground,” explains Singh, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with Yaariyan (2014). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She recalls that it did cross her mind to balance both industries. “Both the film industries got a different taste and different way of working in terms of schedules and the amount of prep you put in so it became difficult after a point to maintain the same amount of attention. Like last year, I had five releases. So it just so happened that I got more busy in Bollywood. I stand by the fact that I am an actor and I do not look at language as a barrier,” says Singh, who will be seen in Ayalaan, a Tamil science fiction, opposite Sivakarthikeyan, After almost a decade in Bollywood, Singh has slowly but steadily found her foot in the industry. The actress is very clear that she does not mind the pace. “I feel very comfortable in my skin. If you’re comfortable in your skin then you’re comfortable everywhere. I’m very confident and comfortable and not overconfident where I am today,” affirms Singh, who has also teamed up with Neena Gupta for an untitled project. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp