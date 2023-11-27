It is easier to create habits from a young age: Clinical nutritionist Gauravi Vinay

Pooja Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a world where grown-ups have a variety of trackers and journals to keep their mood, health, and daily habits in check for balanced well-being, clinical nutritionist Gauravi Vinay believes that it is easier to create habits from a young age. This realisation is what led to Vinay’s health journal for children, Gut Set Go. “I consult clients for a lot of lifestyle health problems. But I’m also a mom of a 10-year-old boy. I saw that there was a big gap in the kind of information available for good nutrition for children. It’s either too complicated or too simplified,” says Vinay.

The health journal, designed for the age groups 5-12 years old, will have a lot of interactive and fun exercises to keep the children engaged. “After a whole day of work at school, kids don’t want to come back home to write another big journal. So I have kept the journal super simple, as they doodle and colour their way into fun activities,” says Vinay.

Vinay believes that it is important for children to develop a good relationship with food from an early age, “I see a lot of children leading sedentary lifestyles and eating highly processed foods. But, if we bring up the next generation in a mindful manner, we will not have a generation of sick people.” She further adds that she does not agree with the strategy of sneaking nutrition with food, “We are getting into this process of cheating the child. If they are sneaked in all these veggies as a child, they don’t develop a good relationship with food.”

Talking about the importance of gut health, Vinay explains, “It is all about the digestive system. So if our digestion is poor, no matter how good the food is or how many supplement gummies the child is taking, they’re not going to absorb nutrients. Having a good gut is also very important for your brain and IQ.”

While the journal is specifically curated for children, Vinay mentions parents can also play an important role, “Parents can set examples to offer better alternatives with fresh produce, home-cooked and culturally connected food.” Vinay says that in the end, the child has to choose to eat healthy, “Motivations will not sustain forever. Journaling can help create habits. It goes into their subconscious mind as to what they’re eating and how they’re feeling when they eat something bad for their health.”

The journal also has simple ideas on how to create a balanced school dabba (lunchbox), which Vinay believes is one of the most important sources of nutrition for children, “There are many fast-paced, working parents who rely on quick fixes like pasta. But it is possible to make pasta healthy if you do it smartly.”

(The journal is currently available exclusively on sosh.store)

