Narrow escape for students as BBMP school building collapses in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An old nursery school building at Thimmaiah B Cross Road Shivajinagar collapsed in the wee hours of Monday. Since the mishap happened at night, the lives of school children and teachers have been saved.

The students were supposed to be shifted to a different building months back, however, there was a delay in shifting by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Three vehicles including a load auto parked near the school were completely damaged. Following the incident, the officials from BBMP and the local police team rushed to the spot. A JCB was deployed at the site to clear the debris.

Speaking with TNIE, MLA Rizwan Arshad said, most of the public buildings in Shivajinagar are more than 50 years old.

These buildings need to be pulled down to make way for new construction. Works have begun on seven schools, three community halls and three libraries. He added that, a few months back he visited the nursery school and asked the BBMP to shift the school to another building to start the construction. Meanwhile, a local leader, Syed Sujaddin blamed the tardiness of BBMP in the matter.

