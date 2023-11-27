Pedal to Metro campaign launched in Bengaluru, encourages cycling for health, mobility 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Council for Active Mobility (CFAM) organised the “Personal2PublicViaCycle” campaign in collaboration with the World Resources Institute (WRI), Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), and Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF), at Yelachenahalli Metro Station to popularise the use bicycle parking facilities and embrance cycling for first and last mile connectivity.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has 200 bicycle stands in nine metro stations and 11 BMTC Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) to enable first/last mile connectivity to public transport.

As a partner to the P2P program, CFAM conceptualised this campaign to encourage using cycles for better first and last-mile connectivity to the metro, and also make people aware of the bicycle parking facilities. A first of many such events, the campaign saw enthusiastic participation from residents of South Bengaluru. The initiative, supported by the Sustainable Mobility Network (SMN) map project, focused on fostering behavioural changes and raising awareness about the benefits of active mobility, specifically walking and cycling as viable alternatives to motorised transport, said Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow, WRI India.

Participants cycled from their homes within approximately 5 km of Yelachenahalli metro station, and used AltMo, a climate action platform to track their rides and quantify the positive impact of sustainable transport choices. The ride routes provided by participants were added to the SMN map, contributing valuable data on safe and alternate routes for first and last-mile connectivity, he said.

Sathya Sankaran, bicycle mayor of Bengaluru and founder CFAM said, “Bicycle is a low cost investment with lowest emission footprint and the healthiest alternative to any other modes of transport, especially to reach public transport services beyond walking distance. This campaign was an effort to enable people to discover safe routes to reach the stations.’’

