4 from Tamil Nadu caught in Bengaluru for selling a 20-day-old boy

CCB busts baby selling racket, woman buying infant yet to be held  

Published: 28th November 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Organised Crime Wing (OCW) sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a baby selling racket and rescued a 20-day-old baby boy. Four people including three women were arrested for attempting to sell a newborn baby in Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station limits. The gang was caught red handed, trying to sell the baby to a woman.

The accused were identified as Kannan Ramasaami (51), the car driver, Hemalatha Satish (27), Sharanya (33), all three from Erode and Murugeshwari (22), from Madurai. They had reportedly brought the baby from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru after they were approached by a woman, and were arrested near the Rajarajeshwari Temple on Friday night.

The woman who wanted to buy the baby has been identified as Mahalakshmi, and the police are yet to arrest her. The police are gathering more information about her from the four arrested.

“The team headed by police inspector Nayaz Ahmed, who obtained credible information about the racket, found the accused in a red coloured Swift car with a TN registration, and arrested them. The group allegedly targeted childless couples to sell them newborn babies, and Mahalakshmi had promised them lakhs of rupees for the baby.

Three mobile phones and a car, a total of worth around Rs 3.15 lakh, was recovered from them. We are not sure if the accused had stolen the baby, or purchased the baby from another woman, or if one of the accused is the mother of the baby. The accused must be part of a bigger racket. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter,” said an officer.

The CCB sleuths have filed a complaint against the five accused in Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station. A case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, along with other IPC section has been registered, and further investigations 
are on.

