Climate Action Plan to make city carbon-neutral 

BENGALURU: The much anticipated ‘Climate Action Plan’ was launched by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Monday. The plan envisages a roadmap for Bengaluru to be a safer, healthier and more equitable city, said Dr K Harish Kumar, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Division, BBMP.

He was speaking after releasing the ‘Bengaluru Climate Action and Resilience Project’ report presented by the World Resources Institute India at Freedom Park in the city.

Bengaluru has seen a 170 per cent increase in its construction footprint between 1990 and 2015. Along with this unprecedented growth, the city is also seeing an increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the report stated, drawing up 269 actions to tackle climate change. These actions aim to reduce GHG emissions by 16 per cent by 2030, 26 per cent by 2040 and 56 per cent by 2050 (as compared to 2019 baseline), the report says. The Palike is creating a roadmap for Bengaluru to become carbon-neutral and climate resilient by 2050, the special commissioner said.

As part of the city’s C40 Cities commitment, Bengaluru has been preparing a data-driven, inclusive and collaborative climate action plan, with a focus on reducing GHG emissions and building healthy, equitable and resilient communities.

The actions are aligned to seven major sectors, like energy and buildings, transportation, solid waste management, water, wastewater and stormwater, air quality, urban planning, greening and biodiversity, and disaster and management. To implement the plan, BBMP announced that it will set up a ‘Climate Action Plan Cell’ in the Palike, hire the required staff and launch a campaign titled ‘BluGreenUru’. It has pledged to prevent climate impact. Zonal Commissioner Dr RL Deepak, Snehal T, Vinoth Priya and other senior officers and representatives of the organization were present.

Demand for public toilets

Protesters at Freedom Park gatecrashed the Climate Plan Action release event, demanding that BBMP build more public toilets at Freedom Park. Rajya Halli Makkala Sangha president Nageshwar Rao was enraged when security guards prevented them from entering the premises to use the washroom.

