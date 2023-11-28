Kadalekai Parishe aims to go green this year

Tisha Atal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a successful Kambala, Bengaluru is gearing up for another cultural spectacle. ‘Kadalekai Parishe’ is back and is set to be held at Malleswaram on December 2-4 and Basavanagudi on December 11-13 to celebrate the city’s culture in all its glory.

With thousands flocking to the streets to attend the fair and buy varieties of groundnuts, the Kadalekayi Parishe Zero Waste collective proposed a green festival this year.

The initiative aims to make the grand event a plastic-free affair and has decided to give the vendors cloth bags at a minimal cost of Rs 1 or 2.

Around 17 active citizen groups have come on board in collaboration with the BBMP. Groups like Hasirudala, Saahas, SWMRT, Indian Ploggers Army, and Beautiful Bharat are organising garment collection drives across the city to make the festival eco-friendly and reduce dependence on plastic.

Raj, Founder of Indian Ploggers Army told TNIE, “We have created 12 donation points across Bengaluru and are seeking contribution to the initiative. Individuals can contribute by either donating cloth bags or clothes such as sarees, bedsheets, curtains and tablecloths. We have also onboarded around 10 tailoring institutes in the city which will then stitch large pieces of cloth into medium sized cloth bags.”

Students from educational institutions such as BMS College of Engineering, Dayanand Sagar University, St Joseph’s University and Christ University will be participating as volunteers and spread awareness on the use of cloth bags at the festival.

