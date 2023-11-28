Protest staged at Freedom Park against ‘anti-people govt policies’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of people including farmers, labourers, women, youth, and activists gathered at Freedom Park to stage a protest organised by pro-people entities, Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Central Trade Unions, against the government’s alleged anti-people policies and pro-corporate stance, here on Monday. The agitators demanded that the state government abolish any anti-people policies.

The protest aimed to condemn the Central government’s alleged neglect of workers’ rights, echoing the 2022 farmers struggle. Viju Krishnan, national leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, criticised the government’s pro-corporate stance, highlighting broken promises.

The protesters also emphasised the urgent need for change in policies, ahead of the 2024 elections. Badagalapura Nagendra, state president of Karnataka State Farmers Association, stressed on the role of people’s movements in shaping electoral outcomes. A memorandum that listed 20 demands was submitted to the Governor and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, urging the government to fulfill their demands at the earliest.

