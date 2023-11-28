Railways vetoes 452-km extension plan for Bengaluru Suburban Rail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big blow to link satellite towns with Bengaluru, the SWR zone has rejected the request to conduct a pre-feasibility study for Phase 2 of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project running to 452 km. The proposal was submitted to SWR a few months ago by the K-RIDE — the nodal agency to implement BSRP — to seek the Railway Board’s nod. In a clear snub to the Karnataka Government, SWR has asked it to focus on speedy completion of existing rail projects.

The Phase 2 was to be an extension of the ongoing 148.17-km Phase-1 suburban rail network which runs to four corridors in all directions. A K-RIDE source specified this as the proposed 452-km route: Corridor 1: Devanahalli to Chikkaballapura: 22 km & Chikkaballapura to Kolar - 85 km; Corridor-2: Chikkabavanara to Tumukuru via Dabaspet: 35 km; New Corridor 2A: Chikkabanawara to Magadi: 45 km; Corridor 3: Kengeri to Mysuru via Ramanagara and Mandya: 125 km, Whitefield to Bangarpet: 45 km and Hellalige to Hosur: 23 km; Corridor 4: Rajanakunte to Gauribidanur via Doddaballapura: 52 km. The letter on behalf of SWR, signed by Lakshman Singh, Chief Engineer, Track Procurement, SWR (with the consent of the GM, SWR) and sent to Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure, Karantaka, and MD, K-RIDE, on Nov 13, states that adequate steps have been taken by the Railways to connect satellite towns to Bengaluru city.

“There appears to be no justification in undertaking pre-feasibility study for extension of planned four BSRP corridors to satellite towns since sufficient planning is already done by the Railways,” the letter states. The letter lists the following steps taken by it — enhancement of train speeds to 130/160 kmph along Bengaluru-Jolarpettai, Bengaluru-Dharmavaram and Bengaluru-Tumakuru; provision of automatic block signalling to enhance capacity around Benglauru in all directions; Quadrupling between Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield; additional platforms at Bengaluru Cantonment to run more suburban services and Vande Bharat trains.

