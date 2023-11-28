Home Cities Bengaluru

With new tech, gadgets in trays to be a thing of the past soon at KIA  

An advanced screening system for domestic passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be on trial within a few weeks, making security checks faster and safer.

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An advanced screening system for domestic passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be on trial within a few weeks, making security checks faster and safer. KIA will be the first in the country to integrate the Computer Tomography X-Ray system (CTX) with the Automatic Tray Retrieval System and full body scanners, said airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

BIAL spokesperson said, “This advanced screening procedure will result in an improved passenger experience. Passengers can leave their electronic items like laptops and liquids, aerosols and gels in their bags and go through a quicker screening process.” The airport has three full-body scanners at present which are all installed at Terminal 2.

Baggage screened using Computer Tomography (CT) and automatic explosives detection algorithms will result in an improved security outcome with superior 3D image quality, the spokesperson said. Operational performance too will improve as it dramatically reduces the number of trays required per person during security screening. 

“Operators can rotate the view to look at contents of bags, cutting down on re-checks and physical inspection,” she added.

Removing fewer items from luggage means fewer trays which speeds up the process and reduces contact points, thereby improving hygiene.
 

