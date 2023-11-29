Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 7 Nepalis arrested for theft at house of Rockline Venkatesh’s brother

The theft had taken place between Oct 21 and 29, at the residence of 58-year-old TN Bramaresh, when he and his family had gone for a vacation in Greece.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One month after the theft at producer Rockline Venkatesh’s brother’s residence, the police have arrested a gang of seven Nepalis and have recovered valuables worth Rs 1.53 crores, including 3 kgs of gold. The arrested are identified as Upendra, Nara Bahadur, Khakendra Shahi, Komal, Swastika, Parvathi and Shadala.

The accused had stolen nearly five kgs of gold ornaments and cash from the residence in Mahalakshmi Layout. The theft had taken place between Oct 21 and 29, at the residence of 58-year-old TN Bramaresh, when he and his family had gone for a vacation in Greece. The robbery came to light after the family returned from the vacation. 

Along with the gold ornaments, the accused had stolen cash of Rs 6.1 lakh. The accused have broken open the almirahs for the robbery.

“Of the accused, one of them was working as a security guard in an under construction building adjacent to the residence. The gang had observed the victim’s movements for over a month and waited for the family to go for the vacation before committing the crime. The main accused, Upendra, is a habitual offender and has more than 10 cases against him with the city police,” said an officer.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda while briefing about the arrests advised public to be careful while going out for long durations. He added that the local police can be informed about the same.

