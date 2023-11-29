Bengaluru: Families forcing pregnant women to undergo sex determination tests should also be punished, say experts

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As patriarchal dominance persists in Indian society, families continue to force pregnant women to undergo sex determination tests to ensure the foetus is not female. Beyond medical practitioners, experts blame these families who drive doctors to perform such tests and demand that they be punished too.

Dr Chandrika BR, Deputy Director (family planning), said the social stigma of a girl child being a family burden continues to exist in society. “Families who want to know the sex of the baby drive professionals to perform such tests in secret, solely for extra income. However, the families are let off the hook when it comes to punishment.”

Recently, a sex determination and female foeticide racket was busted by police who alleged that 900 unauthorised abortions were performed in the state.

As the total fertility rate (TFR) in the state has reduced over time, it raises concerns over a decline in population and low female sex ratio, if such activities continue in the next 15-20 years, doctors explained.

Dr Usha BK, neonatologist and associate professor at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, said that irrespective of their financial status, families are usually disappointed after a baby girl is born.

“When news that a boy is born is announced, parents celebrate but if it’s a girl, the reaction is often unpleasant. Families need to be blamed, but medical professionals are more responsible for conducting these tests,” Dr Usha said.

Highlighting the issues faced by officials and police in identifying such rackets, Vivek Dorai, Deputy Director, Pre-Conception and Prenatal Diagnostics Techniques (PCPNDT), said doctors who seek to make more money do these tests in farmhouses or factories, which makes it hard to detect. Despite regular investigations, it becomes difficult for officials to find any evidence against the doctors or families, to register a case.

