BMRCL home guards find gold ring in Metro, return it 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thanks to the alert and honest homeguards of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a bank employee, who had lost her gold ring worth over Rs 30,000 during a metro ride on Monday evening on the crowded purple line, got it back on Tuesday.

Divya Priyadarshini, employed as an Associate at State Bank of India’s Hoskote branch, regularly takes the Metro from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Metro station to Benniganahalli station, from where she takes a bus to her office. She told TNIE, “I was returning from work on Monday in a jam-packed train. As I was leaving KSR Metro station, I realised the ring was missing and approached customer care and told them I might have lost it in the train. I was directed to the Station Controller, who assured me that they would do their best to find it and a message would be relayed to all the stations.

Homeguards Shilpa G R and Eshwaramma, who had spotted a ring embedded with stones near the Ladies Coach on a train when it stopped at Platform 2 of Benniganahalli Metro station on Monday around 6.45 pm, handed it over to the Assistant Safety Officer, BMRCL, K N Rajanna.

On Monday night, Divya received a call about a ring that was found at Bennigenahalli station and was asked to identify if it were hers and produce some proof of purchase. The following morning she visited the control room of the station and presented pictures of the ring on her phone. “I was happy to find that the ring was indeed mine,” she said.

