ULBs in Karnataka get Rs 2,000 cr for swachh matters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said it has been decided in the cabinet meeting to allocate around Rs 2,000 crore for garbage disposal, cleanliness and hygiene protection.

He said the local bodies will use the funds to develop infrastructure for solid waste management, sewage treatment, water supply and upkeep of cleanliness. “Local bodies must adhere to the National Green Tribunal’s guidelines to urban local bodies on scientific disposal of waste, sewage treatment and cleanliness,” the DCM said and instructed the urban local bodies to strictly monitor the unsystematic disposal of construction waste, which was becoming a menace in cities.

He was speaking after inaugurating the exhibition of the 17th International Municipal-23 Conference titled ‘Municipalika’, held at Palace Grounds on Tuesday, in which 316 urban local body officials from Karnataka and representatives of local bodies from other states participated to share the best practices for sustainable development of municipalities.

Raising the issue of violation of building plans, the DCM said, “Some people get permission to build one-storey building, but construct four-storey building. Officials must identify such buildings. They should not succumb to political pressures and must properly identify property values and collect taxes.”

While addressing the gathering, CM Siddaramaiah said 38 per cent of people now live in the municipality and urban limits, and the government must provide water supply, sewage network, power and transport.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said it has been decided in the cabinet meeting to allocate around Rs 2,000 crore for garbage disposal, cleanliness and hygiene protection. He said the local bodies will use the funds to develop infrastructure for solid waste management, sewage treatment, water supply and upkeep of cleanliness. “Local bodies must adhere to the National Green Tribunal’s guidelines to urban local bodies on scientific disposal of waste, sewage treatment and cleanliness,” the DCM said and instructed the urban local bodies to strictly monitor the unsystematic disposal of construction waste, which was becoming a menace in cities. He was speaking after inaugurating the exhibition of the 17th International Municipal-23 Conference titled ‘Municipalika’, held at Palace Grounds on Tuesday, in which 316 urban local body officials from Karnataka and representatives of local bodies from other states participated to share the best practices for sustainable development of municipalities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Raising the issue of violation of building plans, the DCM said, “Some people get permission to build one-storey building, but construct four-storey building. Officials must identify such buildings. They should not succumb to political pressures and must properly identify property values and collect taxes.” While addressing the gathering, CM Siddaramaiah said 38 per cent of people now live in the municipality and urban limits, and the government must provide water supply, sewage network, power and transport. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp