BBMP sets up panel for construction of public toilets

BENGALURU: Following directions of the High Court to form a committee for the construction and maintenance of public toilets in urban local bodies, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has ordered that a committee be set up with him as its chairman.

Meeting zonal commissioners to discuss the issue, he instructed officials to identify and list places for the construction of public toilets in congested areas, markets and important places.

About 255 places in the city have already been identified, while he directed officials to identify places for 46 new toilets.

The city has 393 public toilets, of which 360 are public toilets, six community toilets, 17 modular toilets and 10 prefabricated ones. He said necessary steps should be taken to construct ‘She Toilets’ by identifying the places where women travel.

He asked the officials to maintain a toilet properly and said there are 229 e-toilets in the city, all of which have been shut down due to lack of proper maintenance.

To properly maintain the e-toilets, he suggested that the tender should be called immediately. Also, he suggested installing e-toilets near bus stands. He directed officials to allow the public to use toilets constructed in Indira Canteens.

SETTING THINGS RIGHT

The committee will take up works on public toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Shubhra Bengaluru, Nagarothana and BBMP grants

Chief engineers to remove obstructions and provide space for the construction of public toilets on footpaths

Chief Health Officer (Public) BBMP shall inspect the cleanliness and proper equipment of toilets for staff working under him and submit a report

Special Commissioner (Welfare) along with his subordinate officers should carry out routine inspections of toilets and take steps to provide more facilities for women

