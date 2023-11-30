Home Cities Bengaluru

ISRO pavilion a hit at Bengaluru Tech Summit

ISRO-industry pavilion was a hit at the Bengaluru Tech Summit as it attracted several space enthusiasts who wanted to experience the mobile planetarium and witness the first model of the Chandrayaan-3

Published: 30th November 2023

Model of the Chandrayaan-3 lander displayed at the Tech Summit | Namrata sindwani

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ISRO-industry pavilion was a hit at the Bengaluru Tech Summit as it attracted several space enthusiasts who wanted to experience the mobile planetarium and witness the first model of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on display. 

As the lunar mission launched this year was a huge success, citizens were eager to experience Taare Zameen Par’s digital planetarium, a semi-permanent geodesic dome.

It is a ‘Make in Karnataka’ initiative which is being showcased for the first time at the summit. The venture, supported by the government, has proven to be cost effective and also reduces the expenses of the planetarium by 50%. 

Hailing from North Karnataka, Dinesh Badagandi envisioned the idea to bridge the gap of astronomy education between the rural and urban areas. Since its inception in 2017, they have managed to educate 21 lakh children across 9,000 schools in the state. The entire dome is fitted with a projector screen displaying audio-supported visuals. While traditional planetariums lack interactive content, this digital planetarium uses VR technology. 

