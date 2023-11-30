Karnataka home to 650 US companies

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google, to established MNCs such as Cisco, Intel, US companies have made Karnataka their home. The state is home to 650 American companies, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said.

Speaking at the India-US Tech Conclave held as part of Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday, Kharge said, “American companies have been instrumental in driving Karnataka’s transformation into a global innovation powerhouse. Their presence has fostered a culture of innovation, fuelled R&D, and nurtured a skilled talent pool, propelling Karnataka to the forefront of technological advancements.”

These companies have not only invested in establishing their operations, but have also actively engaged in fostering innovation and collaboration within the state’s ecosystem, he added. US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Government of Karnataka, have entered into an MoU to bolster collaboration in key industry sectors, with a particular focus on information technology, biotechnology, and electronics sectors.

“This partnership emphasises the deepening engagement between the Karnataka government and USIBC to identify and address common challenges, facilitate collaboration between industries and promote Karnataka as an attractive investment destination for American companies,” the minister said.

In a separate session on ‘Shaping the Commercial Space Frontier’, experts discussed the space sector’s future.

