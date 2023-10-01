Karnataka govt employees submit demands to pay panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government Secretariat Employees’ Association on Saturday urged the 7th Pay Commission to hike their wages. The commission is headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao with retired IAS officer P B Ramamurthy, retired Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department principal director Srikanth B Vanahalli and IA S officer Hephsiba Rani Korlapati as member-secretaries. The association also presented a report to the panel with their demands.

Some of the major demands of the association are increasing the minimum pay from the existing Rs 17,000 to Rs 35,000, five work days a week similar to the Union government, fixing an increment of 5% every year for secretariat employees, hike in session allowance from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 and dropping the ‘bunching system’ and fixing the salary scale based on seniority.

Some of the recommendations related to the state government employees are transport allowance for all officers/staff fixed at a minimum of Rs 2,800 plus dearness allowance.

“Those who have completed 20 years of continuous service in the central government are getting full pension facility,” the report pointed out and added that the same should be followed for state government employees. Other demands are a reduction in the minimum years of service for voluntary retirement, an increase in the minimum pension amount and a reduction in the prescribed year of service from 30 years to 20 years to get full pension. They also wanted medical facilities for retired employees.

