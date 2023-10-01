Illegal land grant: Karnataka HC refuses to quash case against MLA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the alleged allotment of land to ineligible beneficiaries, including a dead person which is prima facie a 'ghost grant', the Karnataka High Court refused to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against Malur Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda, who was the then chairman of the Land Grant Committee, and others. Along with Nanjegowda, the petition was filed by D M Nagaraja, S Nagappa and N Lakshmamma, who are members of the committee constituted under the provisions of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, questioning the private complaint registered against them before the Special Court for trial of cases against sitting and former MLAs and MPs, which directed to register the First Information Report by the local police on November 18, 2022. Rejecting the petition, Justice M Nagaprasanna said prima facie, the government land was bartered by the chairman and members of the committee and they treated the office as their personal fiefdom, which resulted in loot of government land. "It is a classic case where power entrusted to the representatives of the public was prima facie misused... The trust with which power is entrusted to the powers that be has been thrown to the winds. An investigation in the least was necessary and merely because one of the petitioners is an MLA, there is no law that no investigation should be conducted..., the judge noted. The complaint was registered by K C Rajanna, an activist, from Kolar. According to the complaint, nearly 80 acres of government land was granted on paper by misuse of power by the committee.