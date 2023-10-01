Karnataka Govt accepts report on DJ Halli riots

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has accepted the Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner’s report on the inquiry into KG Halli and DJ Halli violence in which three persons died in police firing on August 11, 2020. The Congress government has issued a gazette notification accepting the previous BJP government’s cabinet decision ordering a magisterial probe into the violence that shocked Bengaluru.

The Congress had blamed the then BJP government for the death of Yaseen Pasha (21) and Vazeed Khan (19) of DJ Halli and Shaik Siddique (25) of KG Halli in the police firing. The ruling BJP was then accused of targeting the minority community. After attacking former MLA Akhanda Srinivasa’s house, the miscreants set fire to the police station following which police opened fire to bring the situation under control. The report was submitted to the government in January 2023.

Good decision: Bommai

Meanwhile, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State Government has duly accepted the report of the magistrate that the police action was right. “Which means, the decision of our government to order a magisterial probe was also right,” he added. Attacking a police station is an unforgivable crime and such an incident should not happen again.

The government should also accept the report of the committee set up to assess the damage to public property during the violence. It should take proper action, Bommai said. On the Congress party’s allegation that the BJP government targeted the minority community, he said no particular community was targeted. The mobs set the police station ablaze and burned the records there. The Congress leaders did not even go to the rescue of their own party MLA, he alleged.

