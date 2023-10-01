Karnataka Minister promises 3rd stage treatment of water

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju here on Saturday promised to hold a meeting to discuss the demand to subject the KC Valley and HN Valley project waters for the third stage treatment, as second stage treated water is being released now.

He was reviewing the work taken up by his department at Vidhana Soudha. Under the KC Valley and HN Valley irrigation projects, wastewater from Bengaluru is treated at the second stage and discharged into lakes. The BWSSB treats the water, while the Minor Irrigation Department takes care of channelling water to lakes, he explained. But people want that this water should be treated for one more stage, he added.

He said Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, suggested organising a meeting between representatives of the concerned districts and DyCM DK Shivakumar, who is in charge of BWSSB.

Under the HN Valley lift irrigation project, 65 lakes in Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts are being filled in the first phase. In the second phase, 24 lakes in Bagepally taluk will be filled.

The lift irrigation work in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural is reaching its final stages. The first phase to fill 38 lakes should be completed soon, he said.

