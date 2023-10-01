Man, son held for selling expired meds in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch police raided a pharmaceutical company in Rajajinagar and arrested the owner and his son for supplying expired medicines and cosmetics to medical shops, saloon parlours in the city, of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The accused used to erase the original manufacturing and expiry dates and re-stamping them before selling. Medicines and cosmetics worth Rs 1.5 crore have been seized.

The arrested are Jai Bachhawat (68), and his son Abhishek Bachhawat (22), residents of 5th Cross, 2nd Main in Okalipuram. Their company is located on 4th Block Rajajinagar. The complaint was filed by Chadrakala Shilpa, Assistant Drug Controller, Palace Road, with the Rajajinagar police on Monday. Based on credible information, the CCB police approached the office of the Drugs Control Department on Monday afternoon to initiate action against the accused.

“The accused were purchasing medicines and cosmetics from Punjab, Haryana and other places. They were selling them to medical stores in the city and the neighbouring states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The medicines and cosmetics that had expired were restamped and supplied again to the medical shops. It is not known since when the accused were selling the expired items,” said an officer. After the raid, the CCB sleuths handed over the father and son to the Rajajinagar police station.

